FutureKids clinches FIBA inter-school basketball title

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:44 PM, Sun - 31 July 22

The winners and runners-up of the inter-school basketball tournament with Norman Isaac.

Hyderabad: The FutureKids defeated Chirec School 48-36 in the under-14 boys final for the tophonours in the FIBA inter-school basketball championship at the Apollo HealthCity, recently.

Earlier in the semis, Chirec edged out Nasr 32-28 after the scores were tied at 18-all. Avinasand Robin scored 10 and 9 points respectively for the winners. For NASR, Ahmed scored 14 points.

In the secondsemis, The future kids downed MGM school with a score of 35-28. Sritej, with 12points, top scored for the winners.

Results: U-14:Final: The Future Kids bt Chirec 48-36; Semis: Chirec 32 (Avinash 10, Robin 9) btNasr School 28 (Ahmed 14); The Future Kids 35 (Sritej 12 Rohan 7 Lalit 7 ) btMGM School 28;U-14 Girls:Semis: FKS 23 (Ridhima 12, Vaidya 6)bt MGM School 18 (Aisha 7); The Future Kids34 (Kavya 10 Sinduja 8) bt Army Public School 31 (Sneha 6).