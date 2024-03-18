Sanathnagar seal win in the 5th Samuel Vasanth Kumar Memorial Basketball

Sanathnagar Playground exhibited a fine show to record an 88-74 triumph over G9 in the 5th Samuel Vasanth Kumar Memorial Basketball Tournament held at YMCA Secunderabad on Monday.
For the winners, Sujit was the top performer with a score of 21. Moreover, Jasim and Tejendra contributed with crucial scores of 18 and 17 respectively. For G9, Chandrashekhar dominated the clash with a score of 33 but went in vain.
Results: Sanathnagar Playground 88 (Tejendra 17, Sujit 21, Jasim 18) bt G9 74 (Chandrashekhar 33, Shravan 24, Shoaib 12).