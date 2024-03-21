Vivek shines in YMCA’s win in the 5th Samuel Vasanth Kumar Memorial Basketball

| Vivek Shines In Ymcas Win In The 5th Samuel Vasanth Kumar Memorial Basketball

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 March 2024, 11:16 PM

Players in action at YMCA Secunderabad.

Hyderabad: Vivek delivered an impressive show with a score of 34 to guide hosts YMCA Secunderabad to a 91-75 win in the 5th Samuel Vasanth Kumar Memorial Basketball Tournament held at YMCA Secunderabad on Thursday.

Alongside Vivek, Samuel and Sudarshan recorded crucial scores of 19 and 17 respectively to contribute to YMCA’s triumph. For G9, Sravan was the top performer with a score of 22.

Results: YMCA 91 (Vivek 34, Samuel 19, Sudarshan 17) bt G9 75 (Sravan 22, Sameer 12, Chandrashekhar 11).