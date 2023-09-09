G20 aims to triple renewable energy capacity; no mention of fossil-fuel phase-out

New Delhi: G20 countries on Saturday said they will aim to triple global renewable energy capacity by 2030 and expedite efforts to phase down coal power in line with national circumstances but did not commit to a phase-out of all polluting fossil fuels, including oil and gas.

The language on coal aligns with what was agreed upon in the previous G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia.

The bloc, which represents 85 per cent of the world’s GDP and contributes 80 per cent of emissions, however, said it will uphold their 2009 promise made in Pittsburgh to eliminate and rationalise inefficient fossil fuel subsidies.