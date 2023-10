Gaganyaan Mission: ISRO Successfully Launches TV-D1 (Test Vehicle Development Flight 1)

ISRO Chairman S Somanath proudly announced the successful completion of the 'TV-D1' (Test Vehicle Development Flight 1) in the ambitious Gaganyaan Mission

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:50 PM, Sat - 21 October 23

ISRO Chairman S Somanath proudly announced the successful completion of the 'TV-D1' (Test Vehicle Development Flight 1) in the ambitious Gaganyaan Mission

Hyderabad: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath proudly announced the successful completion of the ‘TV-D1’ (Test Vehicle Development Flight 1) in the ambitious Gaganyaan Mission. This remarkable achievement was the result of unwavering dedication and a remarkable journey.