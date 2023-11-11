Gajapathi enters final at Hyderabad Open Tennis Tournament

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:55 PM, Sat - 11 November 23

Hyderabad: V Gajapathi defeated Rajagopalan 9-2 in the 70 singles semifinal clash to make it to the final at the 15th Hyderabad Open Tennis Association tennis tournament at the Secunderabad Club, on Saturday. He will take on Ankaih who downed Raja Ratna 9-3 in the other semifinal clash.

Results: Quarterfinals: 30 singles: Eshwar Sai bt Visakh 8-4; Kannan bt Hanuman Ramu 8-0; 40 singles: Afroze bt K Ravi 8-1; Narsimhulu bt V Prakash 8-1; 50 singles: Chandra Shekhar Reddy bt Sudhakar 8-5; Neelkanth Damre bt G Srinivas 8-0; Venkata Murthy bt Shiva Rama Raju 8-4; 60 Singles: Meher Prakash bt Dr Arjun 8-3; Rami Reddy bt KP Rao 8-3; 70 Singles: Semis: Ankaih bt Raja Ratna 9-3; V Gajapathi bt Rajagopalan 9-2; 50 doubles: Quarters: Dr N Narsimha Reddy/Neelkanth Damre bt Sridhar/Balaji 8-5; Chandra Shekhar Reddy/L Sridhar bt Srinivas/Venkat 8-3.