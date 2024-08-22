Galli Mein Dosti, Dilli Mein Kusti: KTR questions Congress double standards on Adani

Says on one hand, Delhi Congress accuses Adani companies of being Modi's pocket companies, on the other, Revanth Reddy enters into agreements with same group

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao questioned the Congress on its double standards on the Adani issue at the State and national levels.

While the Congress high command called for a nationwide protest, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into the Hindenburg report on the collusion between Adani and the SEBI Chairperson, he said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was rolling out the red carpet for the same company to invest in Telangana.

Rama Rao said on one hand, the Delhi Congress accused Adani companies of being Prime Minister Modi’s pocket companies. On the other hand, in Telangana, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had entered into agreements with the same Adani Group.

“Galli Mein Dosti, Dilli Mein Kusti, Yeh Hi Hain Congress. Can you please explain Rahul Gandhi Ji? (sic)” he posted on X.

The BRS working president mocked the protests by Revanth Reddy and other Telangana Congress leaders against Adani as the biggest joke of the year. He questioned the Congress’ intentions, pointing out that they invite Adani, embrace him, sign MoUs, offer incentives and let him make money. “Then you have the gall to protest and accuse him of being a fraud,” he said.

He felt that the Congress leaders were suffering from a split personality disorder or were delusional to think they can fool India with this charade.

He questioned the Congress’ logic in providing incentives to Adani while simultaneously accusing the company of fraud.

He directed his criticism at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asking whether the party believed it could deceive the country with such “dramas”.