Galore of Iftar parties by NRIs in Saudi Arabia

Number of Iftar parties by NRIs have increased in number in Saudi Arabia, but the spirituality is lost. Now 'Sahri' parties are also being organised

By Irfan Mohammed Published Date - 08:42 AM, Mon - 17 April 23

Iftar parties in Saudi Arabia

Jeddah: Most of the Indian expatriate community organisations in Saudi Arabia are racing against time to host Iftar parties in its last leg of the holy month. Much like the Iftar parties back home in India, which were conceived by the political leaders to become platforms to project themselves, most of Iftar parties here also have become tools of displaying status and individual promotion.

In Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam there is not a single day that passes without Iftar parties being hosted by various community organizations.

Ramadan is increasingly becoming a month of feasting and festivities instead of charity, spirituality for some. The executives of airlines and diplomats flooded with invitations. In fact, there was a pressing demand for them to attend as it adds value and further consolidates the position of so-called leaders among their constituents.

Iftar parties have turned into iftar-cum-dinners and, as if that is not satiating their spirit of fun, the innovative minds have started the trend of ‘Sahri’ parties on weekends.

The party culture reaches peak in the capital Riyadh where it is estimated that every socialite gets on average 60 invites during the holy month.

Most of the community leaders were exhausted with regular attendance of Iftar parties but they are not willing to miss any invitation. Some of them attend three Iftar parties in a single evening to ensure their presence is noted.

Irony is that most of the Indian Iftar parties have lost religious significance and importance and instead simply indulge in contemporary political issues back home.

Commenting upon trend, noted Islamic preacher Banayeem, who hails from Hyderabad and served as Imam of a mosque in Jeddah for many years said that “Now days Iftar gatherings have lost the spirituality”, He also asserted “Any display of clout and emphasizing upon charity given is against of Islamic principles”.

He recalled that Iftar hosting was a noble cause four decades ago where some pieces of fruit, a bread and a juice or laban used to serve to attendees. Now a large portion of food goes waste, he said.