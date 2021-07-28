Gambling den busted in Hyderabad, Rs 1.39 lakh seized

Acting on a tip off, the team raided the house of one Thakur Vijendar Singh at Lower Dhoolpet and arrested the group for playing a Three Card game with money as bet

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (West) raided a gambling den at Mangalhat and caught 11 persons on Tuesday night. The police seized Rs 1.39 lakh from them.

The other persons caught were Vinod Singh, S Rajesh, Syed Mahmood, K Prakash, Mohd Chand, Hussain Khan, D Venkatesh, K Keshav, S Venkatesh and Mohd Wazer, according to P Radha Kishan Rao, DCP (Task Force). Vijendar Singh was previously caught in a similar case last year by the Mangalhat police.

