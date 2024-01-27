Gambling racket busted, 12 arrested in Khammam

The Task Force and Khanapuram Haveli police raided a house in Balaji Nagar in Khammam on Friday night and arrested the gamblers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 January 2024, 07:57 PM

Representational Image

Khammam: Police busted a gambling racket, arrested 12 persons, including a corporator’s husband, vice MPP and a student, in a gambling case in Khammam.

Khammam Town ACP Harikrishna told the media here on Saturday that based on reliable information; the Task Force and Khanapuram Haveli police raided a house in Balaji Nagar in the city on Friday night and arrested the gamblers.

Also Read Hyderabad: Two arrested for involvement in murder

The accused, Koppera Upender Rao (husband of 29th ward corporator Koppera Saritha), a Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) vice president Ravuri Srinivasa Rao, Mandepudi Satyanarayana, Ballu Sandeep, Potu Prasad Rao, Mandepudi Nageswara Rao, Syed Pasha, Kilaru Srinivas Rao, Mangali Raja Shekhar, Mundla Deepak (Student), Duddekuri Vijay and Yallamaddi Shankar were booked under Section 3 and 4 of the Telangana State Gaming Act by Khanapuram police.

The ACP warned that no one would be spared if they were involved in any organised crime and illegal activities. The gambling den was being operated by Yallamaddi Shankar, a native of Gate Karepalli living in Khammam city. Stake cash of 42,715, 73 cash coins, 12 smart phones, a two-wheeler without number plate and playing cards were seized from the accused, he said.