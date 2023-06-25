Game On: Rainbow Six Mobile franchise enters the fray

By Aditya Deshbandhu Published Date - 12:45 AM, Mon - 26 June 23

With The Division Resurgence and Rainbow Six Mobile both entering their respective Beta phases, Ubisoft has displayed its intent to enter the mobile FPS market with a bang. With the recent relaunch of BGMI and the absence of Apex Mobile, there is an opportunity for games that are willing to innovate and provide players a fresh experience. This week’s review details my early experiences with Rainbow Six Mobile.

The game’s second Beta allows players to engage with two unique game modes, the first is the bomb/secure the area mode (very similar to the one in classic Counter Strike) and the second is team death match (like the experience in CoD Mobile).

I found both the game modes fun to play and there were no major glitches or bugs. Matchmaking was a breeze and the longest I had to wait was about 65 seconds, which for a Beta (with its limited number of players) that offers 5v5 game modes was quite impressive.

Rainbow Six Mobile isn’t reinventing the wheel in any of the two game modes here but there are a lot of neat new features in the bomb/secure mode including a tactical window that allows attackers to use drones and spy on the defenders’ movements. In the same time defenders can reinforce the walls, lay traps, and create shielded zones.

The franchise also adapts its operators and their unique skills to mobile form as players can experience 16 of them including popular characters like Ash, Twitch, Rook, Kapkan, Thermite, and Thatcher. The windows of play in both game modes are short (3 minutes a round) and you win when you have beaten the opponent team twice.

There is no Battle Royale mode here, and it’s a great move considering that both PUBG Mobile and Fortnite have mastered the format. In terms of playable modes though I really think Ubisoft could have used the time here to develop an entirely new game mode from scratch.

With two games about to launch in the genre, it could have served as a unique differentiator. While the operators and their unique skills are well implemented, similar features to these were available in Apex Mobile too. I wonder if Ubisoft has lost an incredible opportunity here.

If you are a fan of the franchise and like the mobile FPS genre, Rainbow Six Mobile is worth a try. It also offers some of the best pack opening animations in a mobile FPS. However, questions about its ability to become your go to FPS on mobile remain unanswered. Despite its consistent gameplay there are few reasons for it to stand out from other established games in the genre.