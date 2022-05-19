Gandhi Hospital surgeons perform six knee replacement surgeries in just six hours

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:36 PM, Thu - 19 May 22

Hyderabad: Proving the excellence of government hospitals, surgeons at the Gandhi Hospital performed six total knee replacement surgeries all in a span of just six hours.

Between 9.30 am and 3.30 pm, the surgeons assisted by other associated teams, successfully did the six total knee replacements on Wednesday. The patients, according to the hospital which set a record of sorts for government healthcare facilities with the effort, are now in a stable condition and are walking satisfactorily.

Surgeries like these earlier used to be a big financial burden for patients and their families hailing from lower socio-economic strata. But over the last two months, the same surgeries are being done in big numbers, that too free of cost under the Ayushman Bharat and Arogyasri schemes.

The surgical team headed by Dr Valya was supported by anaesthesia team led by Dr Baby Rani and the nursing staff headed by the in-charge, Sunitha. The teaching faculty, residents and interns concerned were also actively involved and helped make the big task a success, the hospital said.

Also Read Gandhi Hospital prepared to meet Omicron wave