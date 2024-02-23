Cantonment MLA G Lasya Nanditha’s body moved to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem

Her body was initially shifted to Amedha Hosptials located at Kokapet where Former Minister T Harish Rao and Nanditha's family members visited.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 February 2024, 09:24 AM

Sangareddy: The body of Cantonment MLA G Lasya Nanditha has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital Secunderabad for postmortem.

Harish Rao expressed shock over the incident. He has comforted Nanditha’s family members. Rao has asked the Police to know how the incident happened.