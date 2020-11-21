Gandhi Hospital will revert to ‘Covid-only’ if cases rise

At present, the hospital has about 200 and 250 Covid-19 positive patients, which created an opportunity for other medical departments to resume their normal duties.

Hyderabad: Gandhi Hospital which started non-Covid services on Saturday will revert to ‘Covid-only’ services if there is a resurgence of Covid-19 infections in the coming months. At present, the hospital has about 200 and 250 Covid-19 positive patients, which created an opportunity for other medical departments to resume their normal duties.

“Due to closure of non-Covid services at Gandhi Hospital, there was an increase in the patient footfall at other government hospitals. Since Covid-19 patients are less at Gandhi Hospital now, we thought that this was the right time to restart healthcare services for non-Covid patients. However, we have the ability to convert Gandhi Hospital into a Covid-only hospital within a day, if such a necessity arises in the coming months,” Director of Medical Education (DME), Dr K Ramesh Reddy said.

The non-Covid healthcare services started amidst strict guidelines and barricading meant to ensure Covid and non-Covid patients have separate entry and exit points.

“We have done our best to ensure there is no overlapping of Covid and non-Covid patients at the hospital. There are scores of patients across waiting to undergo elective surgeries which were postponed at Gandhi Hospital since March. The crucial aspect is that people must continue to take precautions for the next few months, so that we can avoid any kinds of resurgence,” Dr Reddy said.

