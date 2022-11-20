‘Gandiibaat 2’ actor Sonam Arora to be seen in EORTV’s ‘I Love Us 3’

Published: Updated On - 03:22 PM, Sun - 20 November 22

Sonam Arora, who has previously acted as the lead in ALTBalaji’s ‘Gandiibaat 2’, will now be seen playing the role of a DJ and a fashion social media influencer in EORTV’s next – ‘I Love Us 3 – Tu Meri Aashiqui Hai’. Sonam will be playing the role of a young and dynamic bisexual in the series. Sonam’s character enters the story at an interesting turning point in the lives of Ankur and Kalyani, played by actors Mahima Gupta and Bushra Shaikh respectively.

Talking about her role in the series, Sonam says, “Playing Zoya in ‘I Love Us 3 – Tu Meri Aashiqui Hai’ was quite challenging yet I enjoyed every bit of it. I play the role of this super modern techno DJ who lives life on the edge. She is fun, loves colouring her hair wild, is a bisexual, and is open to all sorts of changes in her life. She is basically easy-going and knows how to attract people towards her. My entry in the series kind of disrupts the life of Ankur and Kalyani, for the good or worse. Now that is something you have to wait and watch when the series is out.”

A tale of passion, betrayal and love, ‘I Love Us 3’ is a series that showcases the journey of the two leading characters and how they decide to take their relationship forward by moving to another city. The series is directed by Digvvijay Siingh and produced by Padam Singh.

EORTV is India’s first OTT and web streaming platform to curate and produce LGBTQ content.