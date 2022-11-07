Cyril Fuillebois, Pranay Bhowmick feature in EORTV’s show ‘We Too Are Equal’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:11 PM, Mon - 7 November 22

Hyderabad: EORTV, India’s first LGBTQ OTT app, announced its new show called ‘We Too Are Equal”, produced by Dreamzz Images. The show is non-fictional docu-style stories of ‘coming out’ of common people. The show entails one-on-one interviews with the people from the community. From talking about the challenges they faced, to the times they finally came out of the closet and showed courage, the show will be a weekly release on EORTV. The interviews were conducted at Goa pride festival at Moustache Escapes.

The line-up features prominent names like Cyril Fuillebois, husband of Keshav Suri (son of Lalit Suri) and director and founder of Kronokare cosmetics; Pranya Bhowmick – a 22-year-old yoga instructor, and creator from Bhopal, amongst many others.

The line-up for the show includes various gay, lesbian, bisexual and trans people from across the world who were at the festival to celebrate the coming together of the community. Sexual orientation and gender identity are integral aspects of our self and should never lead to discrimination or abuse. ‘We Too Are Equal’ provides a platform for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people to come and talk about their struggles, triumphs, and their unique journey.

The show promos are out and it captures interesting snippets of conversations where people come out and show their vulnerable side which eventually paves a path to feeling courageous. The show aims to encourage careworn communities to spread massive awareness and create change like no other.

Director Falguni Shah shared, “At EORTV, we are working to create a platform where all people can enjoy their rights fully. Through this show our aim is that lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people can talk and live openly without discrimination and enjoy equal rights, personal autonomy, and freedom of expression and association. We have a wonderful and talented bunch of people in the show which is spread across nine episodes. Each journey is special and there is so much to learn from these stories. Our long-term goal is a seamless integration of the LGBTQ community into mainstream and this show is a step in that direction.”

The platform celebrates different genders, demanding equality, stature and acknowledgement, through its content. ‘EORTV’ is a video-streaming app that offers thousands of hours of premium, exclusive and original content.

Check out the promos of the show here: