Gang held with 104 kg of marijuana in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:49 PM, Thu - 5 May 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In yet another drug racket bust in the capital region, the Jagadgirigutta Police on Wednesday nabbed a gang with networks in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh and seized over 104 kilograms of marijuana worth Rs.15 lakh from them.

The arrested persons were Ashish Kumar Sunil Patil (35), of Maharashtra, K.Ravi (25), a farmer, K.Srinu (20), a farmer and Ch.Nageshwar Rao (52), a car driver, all three from Visakhapatnam.

According to the police, prime suspect Ashish Kumar booked self-driving cars on online apps and went to Chinthur in Visakhapatnam to procure marijuana from Ravi and Srinu. He then smuggled it to Hyderabad and Maharashtra to sell it. Recently, he procured 100 kg of marijuana from Chinthur from Nageshwar Rao to sell the same to customers in Nagpur.

Following a tip-off, the Jagadgirigutta police nabbed them at Mahadevpuram crossroads.

