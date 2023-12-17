Gang snatches away Rs 1 lakh from truck driver at knife point in Shamsabad

The gang snatched away the amount from them after threatening with a knife and went away.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:16 AM, Sun - 17 December 23

Hyderabad: A three member gang snatched away over Rs 1 lakh at knife point from a truck driver at Shamshabad on Saturday night.

The driver Ramesh along with cleaner Ramulu was coming from Wanaparthy to Hyderabad when three persons who were on a motorcycle stopped the truck and pulled out the driver and cleaner.

The gang snatched away the amount from them after threatening with a knife and went away.

On information the Shamshabad police visited the spot and after verifying the details registered a case and are investigating.