Gangster, aide from UP arrested in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team nabbed Faheem, a gangster and his associate from Uttar Pradesh, here on Tuesday. Two countrymade firearms, 36 tolas of gold and 36 grams of silver were recovered from them.

According to the police, Faheem alias Faheemuddin (35), and Mursaleem from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh were involved in eight offences in Cyberabad apart from several cases in Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Delhi since 2017.

They came to Hyderabad on four-wheelers which had their registration numbers changed frequently to avoid being tracked by the police. They targeted locked houses in residential colonies and broke into them, before returning to their hometown with stolen valuables.

