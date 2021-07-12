Gangula Kamalakar releases water from LMD into Kakatiya canal

The minister said the government has instilled confidence among farmers by supplying Godavari water from Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

Karimnagar: Water from Lower Manair Dam was released into Kakatiya canal on Monday to cater to the agricultural needs of farmers for Vaanakalam season. It was decided that 3,000 cusecs would be released every day for 10 days. If necessary, the quantity of water released will also be increased to 5,000 cusecs.

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar along with Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao released the water.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said the government has instilled confidence among farmers by supplying Godavari water from Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. Based on Chief Minister K Chandrashekahr Rao’s instructions, water was released from LMD into the Kakatiya canal to provide water to the ayacut.

A total of nine lakh acres was under cultivation under the ayacut of Kakatiya canal, spanning 33 mandals in seven districts up to Suryapet district, the Minister said.

Pointing out that earlier, only five tmc water was available in LMD in June and July every year, Kamalakar said 21 tmc water was now available in the project against its storage capacity of 24 tmc.

“This was possible only because of the construction of Kaleshwaram project which was taken up by the Chief Minister to turn parched lands into green fields. Godavari water was lifted to Mid Manair from where it was sent to LMD,” he said.

Stating that local farmers used to go on agitation earlier demanding that supply of water to other areas be taken up only after meeting their needs, he said he had also participated in such agitations when they used to place sandbags.

The situation, however, has changed now with the construction of the Kaleshwaram project, the Minister said. “Instead of starting cultivation in August and September, farmers have now started cultivation early, pinning their hopes on Chandrashekhar Rao,” he said.

