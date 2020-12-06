Gangula Kamalakar urges all to support farmers’ bandh call

By | Published: 9:08 pm

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said on Sunday that the TRS will extend its support to ‘Bharath Bandh’ on December 8, a call given by protesting farmers who were agitating against the anti-farmers’ agriculture laws, in New Delhi.

In a statement here, Kamalakar stated that he would participate in the bandh in Kothapalli and Karimnagar rural mandal. TRS had opposed new farm laws in parliament since they were damaging the interests of the farming community. So, all sections of the society should support the legitimate agitation being waged by the farming community against new Acts.

He emphasized the need to continue agitation till the union government withdraw its new agricultural Acts. He called upon TRS workers and farmers to take part in the bandh and make it a big success.

