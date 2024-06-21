Strict action to be taken against tanks encroachers: Damodara Rajanarasimha

By Telangana Today Updated On - 21 June 2024, 09:33 PM

Sangareddy: Health Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha said that the Congress government will act tough on the encroachers of irrigation tanks, ponds, and other bodies in the State. Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the new building of Tellapur Municipality in the district on Friday, the Health Minister said some people were causing a destruction by encroaching water bodies for their own cause. However, he said that they would protect all such lands. Following the request of Tellapur Municipality’s elected representatives, the Health Minister assured to set up an urban health center within 15 days. Damodara Rajanarasimha assured to get a railway underpass bridge at Tellapur and another underpass of the ring road, improving connectivity to the town. Medak MP M Raghunandan Rao, Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy, Municipal Chairperson Latha Somi Reddy and others were present.