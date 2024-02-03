Ganja worth Rs 55.59 lakh seized, two arrested in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 February 2024, 09:02 PM

Police have seized dry ganja weighing 222 kg worth Rs. 55.59 lakh and arrested two persons in Kothagudem.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, the three-town CI O Murali informed that SI Khaja Moinuddin along with his staff conducted vehicle checks at old bus depot road on Friday and caught the accused while transporting cannabis in a car.

The accused were identified as Sunil and Satram alias Sathpal of Jodhpur district in Rajasthan State, Sandeep Mandal of Odisha State, Saravan Bishnoy and Kailash Bishnoy of Nashik, Maharashtra. Sandeep, Saravan and Kailash were absconding.

Sunil and Satram confessed to the police that at the instructions of Saravan and Kailash, they went to Odisha via Telangana to purchase ganja from Sandeep in the local forest area. The arrested were produced before the court and were remanded for 14 days.

The car in which the substance was transported, two mobile phones and Rs 1,800 cash were seized, Murali said.