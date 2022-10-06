Gemini Edibles and Fats emerges largest importer of sunflower oil in India

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Gemini Edibles and Fats India, makers of Freedom brand of refined sunflower oil, bagged the Diamond Award in the category ‘Highest Importer of Sunflower Oil in India’ at Globoil Award 2022. This is the second consecutive year that it has won the award. This recognises GEF India as the largest importer of sunflower oil in India for 2021-22. This crude oil is processed at three refineries of GEF and distributed across the markets.

The award was received by Akshay Chowdhry, Group Vice President, GEF India. “We are delighted to be recognised as the ‘Highest Importer of Sunflower Oil’ for the second time. The award was possible by the hardwork by the company’s employees, distributors, and patronage by customers over the last several years, Chowdhry said.

“The preference is for healthier oils. Soft oil varieties such as sunflower, mustard, groundnut, and rice bran are perceived to be healthier than palm oils and their fractions. Sunflower oil consists of a mix of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids and has a high smoking point. It is considered suitable for Indian cuisines as it can hold onto its nutritional content at higher temperatures. Freedom Sunflower Oil is fortified with Vitamins A and D. It is also rich in naturally occurring Vitamin E,’ the company said.

“We are happy to receive the Globoil award for being the largest importer of sunflower oil in India. The brand ‘Freedom’ is built on quality products, attractive packaging, market knowledge and penetration. It has helped us grow and become the No 1 brand by volume sales in the country in the sunflower oil category,” said P Chandra Shekhara Reddy, Senior Vice President – Sales and Marketing, Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils.