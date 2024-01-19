‘India focusing on innovation, entreprenuship to become developed nation by 2047’

Addressing the inaugural session of IInvenTive-2024 at IIT-Hyderabad, Dharmendra Pradhan has said that India is aiming to give primacy to research, innovation, and entrepreneurship to become a developed nation by 2047

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 January 2024, 06:39 PM

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is talking to innovators during IInvenTive-2024 at IIT-H, Kandi in Sangareddy district on Friday.

Sangareddy: Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan has said that India is aiming to give primacy to research, innovation, and entrepreneurship to become a developed nation by 2047.

Addressing the inaugural session of IInvenTive-2024 at the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) located at Kandi in Sangareddy district on Friday, the Education Minister has said that India is aiming to increase the manufacturing sector contribution to GDP to 25 percent from the existing 17 percent, to make the nation a global player. Since the Service Sector, which contributes 50 per cent of the GDP now, is saturated, Pradhan has said that India is focusing on the manufacturing sector which is primarily dependent on innovations.

However, Pradhan has observed that India is home to a strong start-up system. The union Minister has said that the Startups had increased from 350 in 2014 to 1.2 lakh in 2024. Stating that India had missed three previous industrial revolutions in the past due to various historical reasons, he has said that India can not afford to miss the Industrial Revolution 4.0. To augment the manufacturing sector, the Education Minister has said India had made policy changes with FDI liberalisation, PLI Scheme besides coming up with concepts like Make in India and Invest in India. Saying that the technology is going to know normal, Pradhan has said it is going to be equaliser. Quoting Steve Jobs, the union Minister has said that innovation will decide who is going to lead and who is going to follow.

He said that the Government is also focusing on Deeptech startups. “The Deeptech ecosystem includes sub-sectors like defense technology, drone technology, space technology, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, robotics, process automation, and so on. It is in line with the Investors’ interest driven by the country’s Green Hydrogen Mission, Clean Mobility, Indian Space Policy, and Indian Semiconductor Mission combined with PLI schemes.

As part of IInvenTive-2024, as many as 120 innovators from 23 IITs and other premium higher educational institutions participated in the largest fair in India. Several industrialists from across the nation have attended to have a glimpse of the innovation, he has said.

The Minister went through all the stalls across the IIT-H through out the day. Pradhan has interacted with innovators, industrialists, IIT-H students and faculty spending a considerable time with them.

Secretary to Ministry of Education Sanjay Murthy, Board of Governors of IIT-H BVR Mohan Reddy, Director of IIT-H Prof BS Murty, Dean Sponsored Research at IIT-H Prof Chandrashekhara Sharma, and others were present.