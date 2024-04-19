Get ready to enjoy NOHO’s pan-Asian flavours

The restaurant also offers cocktails, which are an amalgamation of concoctions with flavours crafted with hand-picked ingredients by world-class mixologists.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 April 2024, 12:20 AM

Hyderabad: Food enthusiasts in Hyderabad now have a new address to look forward to! Nestled in the heart of Jubilee Hills, Road no. 45, NOHO Interactive PanAsian Kitchen, which opened on Thursday, promises to take diners through the diverse flavours of Asia, presented with modern culinary techniques.

According to NOHO, their food is a “harmonious fusion of time-venerated recipes and modern flair, offering a variety of Asian delicacies meticulously crafted to tantalise the senses. From the aromatic sizzle of Korean stone bowls to the exquisite artistry of Japanese teppanyaki, and the delicate flavours of sushi and robatayaki, each dish is a masterpiece crafted to delight the senses.”

Also Read Actor Srikanth launches Hyderabadi Chai Adda café lounge and grill

The restaurant also offers cocktails, which are an amalgamation of concoctions with flavours crafted with hand-picked ingredients by world-class mixologists.

“We are thrilled to introduce this unique concept to Hyderabad, further elevating the city’s culinary landscape.

NOHO is more than just a dining destination; it is a celebration of Asia’s rich culinary history and a testament to our pursuit of culinary excellence, a city that appreciates and embraces culinary innovation,” said founder Aman Chainani. The restaurant’s ambience has ferrous materials that age gracefully and ensure refreshed environment