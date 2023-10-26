Get spooked in style this Halloween in Hyderabad

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 05:26 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Halloween, the spookiest time of the year, is just around the corner, and Hyderabad is gearing up to celebrate in style. From haunted houses to costume parties, the city is all set to embrace the spirit of Halloween. Here are some of the thrilling Halloween events happening in the city this year.

Sunset Cinema Club is all set to raise the bar with their spooktacular picnic cinema event, featuring the cult classic “Zombieland.” This promises a thrilling night under the stars, complete with a picnic-style ambience at One Gold Brewery. Get ready to enjoy the perfect blend of fear and fun as you immerse yourself in the world of the undead.

As Halloween approaches, there’s no better time to embrace your inner thrill-seeker and venture into the eerie and spine-tingling world of Prism at the Financial District. Be prepared to face pure terror around every corner as Prism presents a three-day haunted theme party.

La La Land returns with its Season Three, this time with a special Halloween twist. On Sunday, it will be hosting a fusion of a flea market and a Halloween extravaganza. With over 100 stalls offering a variety of clothes, accessories, delectable food, and live music.

Fat Pigeon is back with a bone-chilling sequel to their infamous Halloween party – it’s the scariest Fat-O-Ween yet! If you’re seeking a spine-tingling and fun Halloween celebration, then the Fat-O-Ween party at Fat Pigeon is the place to be. Dance the night away to the beats of DJ NYK and don’t forget to put on your most ghoulish avatar, because fantastic rewards are waiting for you!

