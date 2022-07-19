Get to know your State well

Details about the prominent districts in the State and their history will help aspirants score better

These practice questions focusing on Telangana will aid aspirants to prepare better for the State government recruitment examinations.

1. Which of the following is correct about Jogulamba Gadwal district?

a) Lowest tribes population

b) Celebrates Maldakal Fair

c) Nizam Konda fort is in this district

d) All of the above

Ans: d

Explanation:

• The Population of tribals in Gadwal district as per Samagra Kutumba survey is 12,660. The percentage of scheduled tribes is 1.90% which is lowest tribe’s population.

• The Maldakal Fair is very famous for Lord Timmappa Temple in Jogulamba Gadwal district. It belongs to the Lord Venkateswara. The local people call the lord as Maldkal Timmappa. Every year the people celebrate Maldkal Timmappa Jathara (Tirunala) on Pournami in December.

• Nizam Konda, a hill fort located on a small river island near Beechupally(village), Itikyala (mandal), Jogulamba Gadwal district which can be reached only by boat, is being developed into a tourist attraction. .

2. Which district name as “Sthambadri”?

a) Bhadradri – Kothagudem

b) Khammam

c) Jayashankar – Bhupalapally

d) None of the above

Ans: b

Explanation: This is the earlier name of present Khammam city. The name Khammam has been derived from the name of a local hill which has been called Stambhadri, which is an abode to Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and also believed to have been in existence since Tretayuga. The name of the town Stambhadri, later reportedly became Khambhadri, Khambham Mettu, and finally to present name Khammam. The city is located near the Munneru River which is a tributary of the river Krishna.

3. Where was Bhaktha Ramadas house?

a) Mudigonda

b) Nelakonda pally

c) Khammam

d) Badrachalam

Ans: b

Explanation: Kancharla Gopanna popularly known as Bhakta Ramadasu or Bhadrachala Ramadasu was a 17th-century devotee of the Hindu God Rama, a saint-poet and a composer of Carnatic music. He is a famous Vaggeyakara (classical composer) from the Telugu classical era. He was born in the village of Nelakondapalli in Khammam district.

4. The Pocharam reservoir was constructed across?

a) Manjeera river

b) Alair river

c) Godavari river

d) None of the above

Ans: b

Explanation: Pocharam project is an existing medium irrigation project constructed across Alair stream near Pocharam (village), Nagireddypet (mandal) in Kamareddy district. This scheme is to irrigate an ayacut of 10,500 acres and also water supply to Yellareddy town. This project was constructed in the year 1922 at a cost of Rs 27.11 lakhs.

5. Which of these rivers passes through the Eturnagaram Sanctuary?

a) Godavari

b) Chalivagu

c) Kinnerasani

d) Munner

Ans: a

Explanation: Godavari River passes through the Eturunagaram sanctuary. This sanctuary is located near Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Telangana border in Mulugu district covering an area of 812.15 sq kms. It is one of the oldest sanctuaries in Telangana.

6. Second official language of Telangana is?

a) Kannad

b) Tamil

c) Urdu

d) None of the above

Ans: c

Explanation: Urdu is the second official language of Telangana. Telugu is one of the classical languages of India is the official language of Telangana State. About 75 per cent of the population of Telangana speak Telugu and 12 per cent of the population speak Urdu.

7. Parnasala is located in which of the following districts of Telangana?

a) Khammam

b) Jayashankar Bhupalapally

c) Mahabubabad

d) Bhadradri Kothagudem

Ans: d

Explanation:- Parnasala is located 32 km from Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. It is believed to be the site where Lord Rama spent many years of his exile along with his brother and consort. There is a hillock here where it is believed that the demon king Ravana parked his vehicle named ‘Pushpaka’.

