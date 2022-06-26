Get your English language basics right

By Sarada Gayathri Published: Published Date - 11:30 PM, Sun - 26 June 22

Attempting the upcoming TSPSC examinations might have posed several challenges in your mind – learning of varied subjects like Science, History, Geography, Maths and Arithmetic and so on. But one thing commonly needed in all these subjects is knowing the English language. As most of the material available for the subjects, in addition to the announcements made regarding the upcoming examinations is majorly in the English language, it is very important to be well-versed with the language so you can

clear the examination and the interview rounds with confidence. Here’s how:

Reading is the key

It is known that to learn the language of English, it is very important to have the habit of reading. “Many of the aspirants are familiar with the basics of English as they are taught in school. But since they don’t stay in touch with the language or read it on a regular basis, it poses a hurdle for them. Thus, it is very important to first get familiar with the language again and brush up the basics. And for all this, aspirants need to focus on reading – mainly newspapers,” shares Anthic Joseph of Formula Spoken English Classes.

You can first choose a newspaper of your choice and attempt to read it on a daily basis. By doing this, you might get familiar with a few words, their meaning and usage. It is also advised to keep a dictionary handy so you can see the meaning of words, and understand their usage.

“The vocabulary is like money in the bank. When you have money, you can take it as and when required, similarly, if you have the vocabulary – words, meaning and their usage – you can use it well in the places required for a better presentation,” Joseph shares.

Formation of sentences

The expression of thoughts and feelings happen only through sentences. Thus, it is very important to know the structure of sentence formation. A sentence usually consists of a subject, a verb and an object. This understanding also majorly comes only when you inculcate the habit of reading. You can even read novels, autobiographies, among other English language books to understand sentence formation and varied forms of expressions through words in the English language.

Also, it is very important to keep in mind that English is quite different from our regional language and thus, literal translation or usage of words with the influence of mother tongue might change the whole meaning of the expression. Thus, it is important to think in English in order to speak or write in English and not get influenced by regional languages.

Practice speaking

When you know the right formation of sentences, it gets a lot easier to collect your thoughts and present them in a verbal form of expression. You can practice speaking with your like-minded friends or simply by talking to yourself in front of the mirror. Just speak your mind out in English.

Stay consistent

Many-a-time, aspirants find it to be a tedious job to learn English or simply give up mid-way due to fear. In order to clear the examination with merit, you need to stay determined and consistent to learn the language and use it well in terms of presentation. As “when the going becomes hard, only hard people get going”, it is important to remind yourself that it is not an impossible task and is completely possible by we humans (who created the language) to also learn this simple language.