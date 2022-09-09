Get your income and expenses calculations right

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:45 PM, Fri - 9 September 22

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the last article focusing on the ratio and proportion topic. Here are some practice questions along with solutions that will help you in your preparation for the State government recruitment tests.

1. The ratio between percentage value of X part of Revati’s daily wages which is Rs 300 and 22.5% of Janki’s daily wages is 2:1. If X% of Janki’s daily wages is equal to Rs 60, then find the value of X.

a) 20 b) 30 c) 40 d) 50

Ans: b

Solution: Let Janki’s daily wages be Y.

As per the question,

X% × 300 : 22.5% × Y = 2 : 1

(X × 300) × 1 = 2 × (Y × 22.5)

20 × X = 3 × Y

Y = 20 × X ÷ 3

Given X% of Y = 60

X² = 900

X = 30

2. The income of Suresh and Rakesh are in the ratio 5 : 4 and their expenditure are in the ratio 3 : 2. If each saves Rs 6,000, then Suresh’s income can be —?

a) Rs 15,000 b) Rs 17,000 c) Rs 19,000 d) Rs 21,000

Ans: a

Solution: Let the ratio of their income be 5x and 4x and their expenditure be 3y and 2y.

So, 5x – 3y = 6000 and 4x – 2y = 6000

On solving the above equations, we get

x = 3000 and y = 3000

Suresh’s income = 5x = Rs 15000

3. The average of salary of all 35 employees is Rs 22000. If the average salary of all regular employees is Rs 25000 and average salary of all part-time employees is Rs 18000, then find the ratio of total regular employees to the part time employees of the company.

a) 1 : 2 b) 2 : 3 c) 3 : 4 d) 4 : 3

Ans: d

Solution: We can solve this question by applying allegation method, which enables us to find the ratio in which two or more ingredients at the given price must be mixed to produce a mixture of the desired price.

25000 18000

22000

4000 3000

= 4 : 3

To be continued…

M. Venkat

Director

MVK Publications

Dilsukhnagar

7671002120