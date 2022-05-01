GHMC collects Rs 742.41 crore under Early Bird Scheme this financial year

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:02 PM, Sun - 1 May 22

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has collected a record Rs 742.41 crore under it’s Early Bird scheme this financial year. On Saturday which was the last day for scheme, Rs 100.38 crore was collected, the highest amount of property tax collected in a single day by GHMC till date.

The Early Bird scheme which commenced on April 1 and concluded on April 30 offered a 5 per cent rebate on property tax to building owners. This financial year, the civic body had set a target of Rs 600 crore, but the collections surpassed the estimates to set a new record.

