GHMC council meeting to be held on Jan 27

Published: 11:05 pm

Hyderabad: The last council meeting of the current elected body of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), which will be held on January 27, will discuss the budget for the financial year 2021-22.

The municipal corporation’s Standing Committee had earlier approved the draft budget of Rs.5600 crore for the financial year 2021-22. As per the draft budget, 32 per cent of the revenue for the municipal corporation i.e. Rs 1850 crore will be raised through property tax collections, followed by Rs 1,224.51 crore through loans and Rs 1,022.70 crore through fees and user charges.

The Municipal corporation will also get revenue through Grants (Rs 770.51 crore), Assigned revenue (Rs 652.10 crore), regularisation charges (Rs 189.69 crore) and other sources.

As per procedure, after the Standing Committee’s approval, the draft budget will be placed before the GHMC’s general body for debate and review. After the general body’s ratification, the draft budget would be forwarded to the State Government before March 7 for final approval.

