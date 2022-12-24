GHMC Council passes budget, fails to discuss other agenda amid protests by BJP corporators

The general body meet had to be concluded as BJP corporators kept protesting as soon as the meeting commenced.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:28 PM, Sat - 24 December 22

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Council which met here on Saturday approved its annual budget of Rs 6,224 crore for the financial year 2023-24 but ended abruptly without discussing the listed agenda.

The general body meet had to be concluded as BJP corporators kept protesting as soon as the meeting commenced. Despite the Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi who chaired the meeting repeatedly asking the BJP members to speak on the issues in their respective wards, they persisted with their protests.

Later, the Mayor speaking to press persons said the corporators of BJP came unprepared to the meeting and intentionally created a situation where there was no scope for a healthy discussion.

“The agenda and all the details of the meeting were sent to the members in advance. Instead of discussing and debating the agenda and other details, they created disorder in the Council,” she said.