GHMC election: SEC pushes for better turnout

Hyderabad: Election authorities are making all efforts to break the jinx of low polling percentages in Hyderabad.

In the 2016 GHMC elections, a poll percentage of 45.29 was recorded. Among all the divisions, Vijayanagar Colony recorded the lowest poll percentage of 33.98 per cent and Erragadda division registered the highest of 59.19 percentage.

Irrespective of municipal corporation or assembly or parliamentary elections, the voters of Hyderabad are known to be laidback when it comes to exercising their franchise. This time, the State Election Commission has roped in different celebrities, including film actors, directors, writers and others to create awareness among voters on the importance of voting.

Going by the current circumstances, especially the Covid-19 pandemic, it will be a challenge for the officials to ensure their efforts yield fruit and facilitate an increase in the poll percentage in GHMC elections.

There are many factors, which could cast an impact on the voter turnout. Following the Unlock guidelines, many families are performing marriages and other auspicious programmes that were put on hold since March early this year. Besides, many households are caught up in organising religious rituals and pujas related to Karthika Masam.

For many employees, though work from home is inevitable, it happens to be a long weekend. After Monday, Tuesday being a holiday in view of GHMC elections, most of them have already left for their hometowns.

More importantly, despite all precautions being taken by the SEC and GHMC at the polling stations, apprehensions are rife among many people over the pandemic. Though many youngsters, especially first time voters, are keen in exercising their franchise, elders are learned to be adopting a cautious approach.

On the other hand, considering the pandemic, the SEC has decided to extend the option of postal ballot facility to differently-abled electors, those aged over 80 years and those who tested positive for Covid-19. Generally, postal ballots are provided to service personnel and their wives, persons who are under preventive detention and those who are on election duty.

Accordingly, 2571 postal ballots have been issued to employees and 260 have been issued to differently-abled persons, above 80 years of age and Covid positive persons.

In view of the Covid pandemic, the State Election Commission and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken all necessary measures for the municipal elections, especially distribution of Covid kits and sanitizers to the election staff.

Apart from Covid kits and sanitizers, the SEC has also deployed 19 nodal health officers and Assistant Medical Officers of Health to monitor all Covid related arrangements. A whopping 1.20 lakh Covid kits have been procured with each polling station receiving 10 kits each.

Similarly, 60,000 sanitizer bottles of 500 ml are being distributed at five bottles for each polling station. Nodal officers have been specifically directed to ensure voters maintain physical distancing while standing in queue to exercise their franchise. More importantly, they will be monitoring the use of sanitizers by voters and polling staff at the polling stations, besides mandatory use of masks by the voters.

