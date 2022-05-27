GHMC food controllers conduct inspections at restaurant in RTC cross roads

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:47 PM, Fri - 27 May 22

Hyderabad: The GHMC food safety officials on Friday conducted inspections at a popular restaurant in RTC cross roads and reported deficiencies in the quality of services. The food safety officials, who had received a complaint from BJP Ramnagar Corporator, K Ravi Kumar on the eatery, submitted their inspection report to the GHMC Commissioner.

In the report, GHMC assistant food controller said raw materials used to prepare food were found on the floor of the eatery’s kitchen and the storage room was dusty and unhygienic. The food handlers were not wearing gloves, hair net, masks and the floor of the kitchen was wet and greasy.

In his complaint, the Corporator had alleged that he came across a lizard while consuming chicken biryani that was purchased from the said restaurant. The food safety officials collected the sample of chicken biryani from the complainant and also from the eatery and sent them to State Food Laboratory for analysis.

According to the report, action will be initiated against the hotel management, which includes a show-cause notice to the management. If any violation is found on the receipt of analysis reports from the State Food Laboratory, a separate course of action will be initiated under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and Rules &Regulations, 2011, officials said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .