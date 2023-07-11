GHMC Food Street, now a mini DLF

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:32 PM, Tue - 11 July 23

Hyderabad: Almost three years after making its way into one of the city’s busiest places, the GHMC Food Street in Masab Tank is now a bustling place that satiates the Hyderabadi foodies’ stomachs, and souls. This road comes alive with various eateries serving Hyderabadi delicacies every evening from 4 pm.

This street is now being called the “mini DLF” due to the broad range of delicacies and cuisines it is home to. The stretch is lined with zingy shawarmas in one corner and the delectable Ram Ki Bandi dosa in another.

Earlier, the place used to be an eyesore with trash and debris and had turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The GHMC officials cleaned up the road and not only beautified it but also change the very look and feel of the lane by installing a number of kiosks with umpteen dining options.

The much-transformed street is also now well-lit with street lamps. Yellow rectangular kiosks line one side of the street, while an eating area with tables, chairs and lovely lighting can be found on the opposite side.

“People come, relax and enjoy their food in leisure. The place is bustling with activity,” said Sukhdev, a seller at The Dosa Bandi.

“The street not only caters to foodies around Masab Tank but has also become a hub for delivery agents. This has actually helped stabilise our business as well,” says Farhaan at The Pizzas and Burger.

With affordable dining options, a variety of cuisines, and a lively atmosphere, this downtown street has become a popular place to hang out that is now in vogue.

-Nithya Shree Sangameshwar