GHMC takes up demolition of tilted building at Bahadurpura

21 August 23

Hyderabad: The process of demolition of the tilted building located at Housing Board Bahadurpura was taken-up by the GHMC on Monday.

The GHMC’s town planning officials hired a private firm to carry out the demolition, which was taken-up with the help of machinery brought from Bengaluru. The demolition work started on Monday morning and is expected to continue till Tuesday.

The police barricaded the surroundings of the building to prevent anyone from venturing near the building. The Disaster Response Force personnel are also present on the spot as a standby.

The police and GHMC had asked the residents living in the surroundings of the building to move out to safety.

The Bahadurpura police meanwhile registered a case against the building owner for violating the building permission and endangering the lives of public.