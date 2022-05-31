GHMC inspects KFC after customer finds rubber band in chicken

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:35 PM, Tue - 31 May 22

Hyderabad: The food safety wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Monday inspected Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) at KPHB in the city after a customer complained that he found a rubber band in the chicken he ordered through Swiggy.

Sai Teja took to Twitter stating that a rubber band was fried along with the chicken piece. He initially complained to KFC about it but received no answer from them.

When the eatery did not respond to his concern, Teja complained to the GHMC. Following his complaint, the GHMC dispatched food inspectors to look into the matter.

Replying to the tweet, deputy commissioner K Ravi Kumar said, “Collected food samples by our food inspector from the said store. Necessary action will be taken up.”

The food safety wing officials collected samples from the store and sent them to their laboratory for testing.