GHMC intensifies measures against vector-borne disease

To control mosquito breeding and the spread of diseases caused by mosquitoes, around 2,375 staff are working on ‘vector control operations' in the GHMC limits

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:18 PM, Wed - 22 March 23

Hyderabad: Given the surge in seasonal flu cases this month, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has intensified its measures against vector-borne diseases.

To control mosquito breeding and the spread of diseases caused by mosquitoes, around 2,375 staff are working on ‘vector control operations’ in the GHMC limits. These personnel are engaged in Anti Larval Operations (ALOs) in all identified chronic breeding sources like construction sites, schools, function halls, cellars, and open plots.

“In the areas where Dengue cases were reported earlier, we have taken up anti larval and anti adult mosquito measures. There are 4,846 colonies in GHMC limits and one entomology worker is covering three colonies every week,” said a GHMC official.

As part of the task taken up to control vector-borne diseases, GHMC’s Entomology wing staff are meeting residents, and local leaders and conducting awareness campaigns on preventive measures against vector-borne disease.

The measures taken up by the civic body also include releasing Gambusia fish in baby/artificial ponds, lakes, apart from Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) activities involving school children. So far, IEC activities were held in 1,351 schools in different parts of the city and students were briefed on preventive measures against Dengue and Malaria. Similarly, indoor residual spraying was done in 2,443 schools, and at dirty water logging points and nalas, oil balls were released.

Presently, weekly anti-larval operations are being taken up with 642 teams and fogging is being done to control the population of adult mosquitoes. According to the data provided by the GHMC, with 302 portable and 63 vehicle-mounted fogging machines, on an average fogging is being done in 150 localities every day.