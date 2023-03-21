Telangana: Rs 4,304 crore released to ULBs under Pattana Pragathi in 3 years

07:25 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

Hyderabad: According top priority to infrastructure development and provision of amenities in urban local bodies, the State government under the Pattana Pragathi programme has released Rs 4,304 crore to 142 municipal bodies, including the GHMC since February 2020.

Out of these funds, Rs 3,936 crore has already been utilized by the municipal bodies. Among the Rs 4,304 crore, the government sanctioned Rs 2,276 crore to GHMC and Rs 2,028 crore to 141 municipalities.

In tune with the vision and aspirations of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the municipal administration and urban development department is executing different development programmes with special focus on infrastructure.

Under this initiative, Pattana Pragathi programme was launched and effective implementation of the programme has aided in bagging national awards every year. The State government releases funds every month under Pattana Pragathi programme to strengthen municipal bodies financially and help them achieve the set targets.

As part of this, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development released Rs 116 crore in February this year. Of these funds, the government sanctioned Rs 61 crore to GHMC and Rs 55 crore to other (141) municipal bodies.

The Urban local bodies are paying special focus on environmental protection and sanitation aspects.

Apart from GHMC, 141 municipal bodies are collecting 4,356 tonnes of waste every day. Accordingly, 2,165 new sanitation vehicles have been procured to ensure 100 per cent garbage collection from households.

Prior to this, only 2,675 tonnes of garbage was collected and transported by 2,548 sanitation vehicles per day. At present, the number of sanitary garbage collection vehicles increased to 4,713 which has helped in significantly improving sanitation in ULBs.

A total of 1,233 acres of dump yards have been set up in 141 municipalities to process the collected garbage. To promote dry and wet segregation, 206 dry source collection centers have been set up, besides 229 compost beds were established to convert garbage into organic manure.

TS Govt sanctions 139 Faecal Sludge Treatment plants

Laying emphasis on environmental protection, the government has sanctioned 139 Faecal Sludge Treatment plants with a capacity of 2,035 kilo liters per day in all Municipalities, except GHMC. These plants were being set up at a cost of Rs 428 crores.

Already, works pertaining to 20 plants have been completed and works are in final stages at 14 places. Works undertaken at another 49 locations are in different stages of execution and works at 50 locations would commence shortly.