GHMC, LCF organises job mela in Chandanagar

Over 200 people participated in the job mela of those who completed or are pursuing SSC, Intermediate, Degree, etc took part, said Prashant Reddy from LCF.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:54 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) along with a NGO, Lighthouse Communities Foundation (LCF), organised a job mela at GHMC Kalyana Mandapam in Chandanagar. Various companies including Business Process Outsourcing (BPOs), marketing agencies, real estate, pharmaceutical, and IT were the recruiters/ employers.

“Over 200 people participated in the job mela. Those who have completed or are pursuing SSC, Intermediate, Degree, etc took part,” said Prashant Reddy from LCF. While some people were shortlisted on the spot, the process of recruitment of several job-seekers was under various stages.

Also Read HPS Begumpet hosts 4th edition of India Science Festival

The GHMC officials said more such job melas were being planned. “The foundation courses for over 50 students is in the final stages. They were taught interview skills, basic computer knowledge besides English and personality development as part of skill development training and skill up-gradation programmes,” said an official.

There are 4,846 colonies and 1,466 notified and non-notified slums in GHMC limits and the plan is to identify youth and slum dwellers aged between 18 years to 35 years and train them in various courses.

BPOs, software development and testing, beauty and wellness, nursing assistant, accounts executive, electrician and web development are some of the courses offered. Youngsters will also be trained in IT and ITES including data entry, web designing, computer hardware etc.