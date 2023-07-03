GHMC Mayor inaugurates renovated NBT Nagar Government School

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:51 PM, Mon - 3 July 23

Hyderabad: Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi inaugurated the renovated NBT Nagar Government School, taken-up under the ‘Mana Basthi – Mana Badi’ initiative of the State government, in Banjara Hills on Monday.

On the occasion, the Mayor also distributed notebooks and school bags to the children of the Government school. “No stone has been left unturned to ensure the class rooms in government hospitals have been developed and equipped with state-of-the-art-technology. These classrooms in the government schools can compete with private schools,” the Mayor said.