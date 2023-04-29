Kalasiguda incident: Talasani visits Mounika’s family, assures Rs 5 lakh financial assistance

While the girl's family was grieving, some elements were trying to gain political mileage and cast aspersions on the State government, said Talasani

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:25 PM, Sat - 29 April 23

File Photo: Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav visited the family of Mounika, the girl who died after slipping into Kalasiguda nala during the heavy rains on Saturday morning and assured a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh.

The Minister who met Mounika’s parents and expressed condolences said that while the girl’s family was grieving, some elements were trying to gain political mileage and cast aspersions on the State government. “This is very insensitive and unfortunate,” he said.

The Mayor, G Vijaya Laxmi in the morning rushed to inspect the spot, announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the family of the child.