GHMC council meet ends on an abrupt note; here’s why

GHMC Council meeting on Wednesday ended on an abrupt note with the civic body zonal commissioners and HMWSSB officials walking out.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:26 PM, Wed - 3 May 23

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Council meeting on Wednesday ended on an abrupt note with the civic body zonal commissioners and HMWSSB officials walking out.

Later speaking to media persons, the GHMC zonal commissioners charged the BJP corporators of addressing the HMWSSB officials in a disrespectful manner in the council.

V Mamatha, GHMC Zonal Commissioner of Kukatpally, said the way BJP corporators addressed the officials was inside the council was very unfortunate. She said that BJP members barging into HMWSSB office on Tuesday and dumping silt inside was also very inappropriate.

Meanwhile, Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi said the language used by BJP members was wrong as the Council meeting was being held to resolve public grievances and not to disrespect officials.