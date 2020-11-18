GHMC polls: Golnaka corporator launches door-to-door campaign

Launching the election campaigning in Tulasiram Nagar ward, Padma along with party leaders and TRS workers, took out a padayatra reaching out to the voters.

By | Published: 10:27 pm

Hyderabad: Golnaka division Corporator Kaleru Padma Venkatesh said the welfare schemes and development programmes undertaken by the TRS government would pave the way for the victory of the TRS party in the forthcoming GHMC elections.

Launching the election campaigning in Tulasiram Nagar ward, Padma along with party leaders and TRS workers, took out a padayatra reaching out to the voters. She interacted with every household in the locality and sought to know the problems facing them. The TRS Corporator assured the residents of resolving their problems at the earliest. She exuded confidence that the poll results of the previous GHMC election would repeat on December 1 too.

Election heat picks up in Rajendra Nagar

The election campaign is gathering momentum in Rajendra Nagar circle with 23 candidates of different political parties taking Form- B for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections slated for December 1. However, none of them filed nominations as their parties were yet to declare the official candidate. The Rajendra Nagar circle comprises five divisions — Suleman Nagar, Shastri Puram, Mylardevpally, Attapur and Rajendra Nagar. A total of 316 polling booths have been set up across the five wards.

Sabiha Begum reaches out to residents in Allapur

Allapur TRS Corporator Sabiha Begum launched the election campaign for the GHMC polls by reaching out to residents of Safdar Nagar locality in the division. Explaining the various developmental schemes and welfare programmes of the TRS government to the people, she urged the residents to ensure the victory of the TRS in the elections. She recalled how developmental programmes worth Rs 185 crore had brought about a massive change in the lives of people in the area over the years.

She recalled how people of the Allapur division had faced severe drinking water problems in the past. People used to depend on water tankers but now drinking water was not an issue with Mission Bhagiratha ensuring water to every household. The road connectivity between Kaithalapur and Rajiv Gandhi Nagar was also made possible after the TRS came to power. She said Rs 80 crore was spent to construct a railway over bridge connecting Kaithalapur and Ayyappa Society.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .