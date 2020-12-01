GHMC Polls: Hyderabad CP Anjani Kumar votes in Amberpet

By | Published: 9:43 am 9:55 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar along with his family members cast their votes at the GHMC sports complex polling station in Amberpet on Tuesday.

Speaking to media, he said the voting procedure was very simple and people should come forward and participate in the election process.

For a healthy democracy, active public participation is very necessary, he said.

Anjani Kumar later visited a few polling stations in the nearby areas and reviewed the security arrangements.

Meanwhile, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M. Bhagwat along with his family cast their votes at the Chinmaya High School in Kundanbagh here.

