GHMC polls: TRS candidate Bonthu Sridevi files nomination papers

Hyderabad: TRS candidate and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan’s wife Bonthu Sridevi filed nomination from Cherlapally division at Kapra circle office on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, Sridevi said she would live up to the party expectations and emerge victorious banking on the development works taken up in the division.

“I thank Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and MA& UD Minister KT Rama Rao for this opportunity,” said Sridevi. Mayor Rammohan who represents Cherlapally division led the rally to the Kapra circle office for filing the nomination.

Developmental works of over Rs. 192 crore were taken up in the division and 92 per cent of works were already completed and the balance works would be completed in a couple of months, she said and assured to address the grievances of residents on priority.

