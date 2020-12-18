GHMC puts on hold purchasing iPhones

Though orders were yet to be issued, a senior official from GHMC confirmed that the proposal to buy iPhones was put on hold temporarily

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has put on hold the proposal to purchase 20 brand new Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (512 GB) for each of its corporators, who are members of the Standing Committee, including the Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

The Standing Committee, which met here on Thursday, had approved the proposal to buy Apple iPhones for the corporators. The cost of the said iPhone variant selected is about Rs 1.6 lakh and the total expenditure was calculated to be nearly Rs 27.23 lakh.

Though orders were yet to be issued, a senior official from GHMC confirmed that the proposal to buy iPhones was put on hold temporarily.

MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar tweeted, “Have spoken with GHMC Commissioner and this decision of the Standing Committee (to buy iPhones) has been put on hold indefinitely.”

