GHMC sets new rules to agencies outsourced for engineering works

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:54 PM, Sun - 16 October 22

As per the new rules, the agencies would not depend on the payment of part bills to complete the works within the stipulated time period and they should not stop or slow down the work citing delays in payment of part bills.

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has included additional conditions in tender documents and agreements which will be applicable to all future engineering works.

According to the proceeding issued by the GHMC Commissioner, for all the works costing Rs 20 lakh and below, there should be only one bill and no running account bills would be paid to the agencies under any circumstance. In the proceedings, it was also mentioned that, violation of conditions would make the agency liable for being recommended for demotion to a lower class or suspension of business or removal from the approved list.

The conditions were added after GHMC noticed that many works were kept on hold by the agencies citing delays in payments. Following this, people were facing inconvenience and the civic body had to endure additional expenditure.

As per the new conditions, payments would be done as per the seniority of the bills submitted and they would be subjected to the existence of adequate funds within the relevant head of account.