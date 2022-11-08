GHMC takes series of measures to help the needy

Published Date - 11:45 PM, Tue - 8 November 22

GHMC facilitated the self-help groups to get financial assistance through banks at a lesser interest rate, and for street vendors, the loan amount was granted under PM Street Vendor’s Atma Nirbhar Nidhi.

Hyderabad: A series of measures by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is underway for women belonging to the economically weaker sections apart from coming to the aid of street vendors, the specially-abled, senior citizens, unemployed youth, and the homeless.

The civic body also set up shelter homes for the homeless, which would particularly help them escape the cold weather conditions during the ongoing winter, apart from similar shelters set up at the government hospitals for families/attendants of patients admitted at the hospitals.

For women, 816 new self-help groups (SHGs) have been formed this financial year (till October) while 1,62,800 identity cards were issued for street vendors and 763 identity cards were given to senior citizens under Aasara. Further, under the Vikasam initiative (Welfare of Persons with Disabilities – PWDs), 100 identity cards were issued to the specially-abled so far this financial year.

For persons who were issued these identity cards after due process, the GHMC facilitated the SHGs to get financial assistance through banks at a lesser interest rate, and for street vendors, the loan amount granted under PM Street Vendor’s Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) was disbursed.

This financial year, Rs 232.53 crore of bank linkage to 3,278 SHGs was done and Rs 62.96 crore was disbursed to 55,619 street vendors.

Meanwhile, for the specially-abled and senior citizens, the civic body organised assessment camps in different parts of the city to distribute selected aids and appliances, and artificial limbs. The equipment for the eligible beneficiaries was provided by the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) in coordination with the corporation.

Simultaneously, for the unemployed youth belonging to economically weaker sections a skill development and skill upgradation programme is underway at Shanti Nagar, Chandanagar on a pilot basis. The GHMC in collaboration with a voluntary organisation Lighthouse Communities Foundation (LCF) is conducting this programme.

The GHMC has also come to the rescue of the homeless and is taking care of them at the 13 shelter homes located in different parts of the city.

These facilities for the homeless are in addition to the seven shelter homes constructed on the premises of Koti Maternity Hospital (King Koti), Mahavir Hospital (Masab Tank), ENT Hospital ( King Koti), Niloufer Hospital (Red Hills), Osmania General Hospital, NIMS Hospital, and Area Hospital Nampally.

These shelter homes at the hospitals are being utilised by the families/ attendants of the patients.